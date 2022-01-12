Slim Chickens Finishes 2021 with 360 Signed Agreements

Slim Chickens made brand history in 2021 by closing out the year with more signed development deals and openings than ever before.



The brand celebrated a number of milestones including its 150th store opening, entered 65 new markets with their development deals and had close to 40 openings. It also inked 350 signed agreements, bringing the total units in development to 750. On top of the rapid franchise growth, Slim Chickens also had a 25% positive comp store sales growth – in fact, the brand has had a 43.9% increase in comp store sales growth over the last four years.



“This has been Slim Chickens best year yet and we could not be prouder of the immense growth that we have experienced. It has truly been a team effort – from the dedication of our franchisees to providing a great customer experience to the corporate team continuing to find new ways to elevate the brand,” said Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens. “We are already slated to open over 60 locations in 2022, and can’t wait to see what else the new year holds for Slims.”



Slim Chickens received several awards throughout 2021, including being named the Breakout Brand of the Year by QSR Magazine.



With hundreds of thousands of happy customers, the brand has developed a strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts,” helping to fuel demand for the hand-breaded, cooked-to-order tenders. Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the “better chicken” segment by offering high-quality food and 17 house-made dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the category, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the southern contemporary look and feel and the open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.



Slim Chickens’ franchise opportunity differentiates itself with prime markets available for multi-unit development, a passionate leadership team and a world-class franchisee support system. As Slim Chickens expands, it is awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio.