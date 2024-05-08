The executives of a longstanding Phoenix enterprise, Barnett Management Company, are hiring approximately 500 restaurant employees in the next few months, as their company is quickly ramping up business to open three new Slim Chickens restaurants.

Their first Phoenix-area location, a 4,200-square-foot restaurant (including patio), will open in mid-June at 35th Avenue and Happy Valley Road in Glendale. Shortly thereafter, a 4,200-square-foot location (including patio) will open in summer 2024 at Loop 101 and Northern Avenue in Glendale. Another 4,200-square-foot location (with patio), located in Yuma at Fourth Avenue and 16th Street, will also open later this year. The Slim Chickens restaurants, which feature chicken tenders, chicken sandwiches, 17 house dipping sauces and even fried okra, mushrooms and pickles, will be open seven days a week.

Their first Arizona location, a 4,200-square-foot restaurant (including patio), at 4170 W. Maricopa Casa Grande Highway in Maricopa, broke global sales records for Slim Chickens in November 2023, selling approximately 3,000 pounds of chicken per day during opening week.

In total, Barnett Management Company plans to open 32 locations in the state over 10 years as the exclusive Slim Chickens operator in Arizona, placing it among the largest groups of openings in the Slim Chickens franchise nationally.

After the Yuma location opens, the expected operating tempo will result in the opening of three-to-five Phoenix area locations a year. Ultimately, each location will employ nearly 100 peopl

Barnett Management Company is a family-owned company, founded in 1979, and operates a Burger King franchise with 55+ restaurants in Arizona. Their new Slim Chickens endeavor is called AZ Slims Restaurants.

“Joining Slim Chickens at this stage in our growth is an incredible opportunity for those seeking a longstanding managerial career with upward mobility,” says Lucas Barnett, a Partner at Barnett Management Company and the Operating Partner of AZ Slims Restaurants. “Barnett Management Company is known for positive relationships with its staff, investing in our employees, and retaining Burger King managers for decades. All of our managers started at lower positions and worked their way up.”

AZ Slims Restaurants is hiring for all management positions, including shift leaders, assistant general managers and general managers. Visit AZSlims.com to learn more about jobs.

“Getting in on the ground floor with a company that focuses on serving high-quality, life-changing chicken and employing outstanding people is a unique opportunity,” said Shane Jacobs, CEO at Barnett Management Company and Franchisee at AZ Slims Restaurants.

Barnett Management Company was previously the recipient of Burger King Corp.’s national Franchisee of the Year Award. Owner Tom Barnett won a Corvette and Rolex watch for the award, and he promptly sold them to give his managers bonuses. Barnett Management partners also contributed their own money into the cash pool to create a total of $120,000 in employee bonuses. News of Barnett transforming his grand prize into cash and rewarding his employees spread quickly, turning into viral news coverage from coast to coast. Sample coverage: Time, ABC News, Grubstreet, and the Arizona Republic.

AZ Slims Restaurants is seeking 1.2+ acre lots to accommodate porch dining and two- or three-lane drive-throughs near freeways in high traffic areas. The sites will feature significant parking and interior seating for approximately 90 people. AZ Slims Restaurants plans to have interior murals in the restaurants that connect with the local community.

Arkansas-based Slim Chickens has a strategic multi-unit franchise growth initiative. The “better-chicken” brand has opened 265 locations across the United States and the United Kingdom. With more than 1,200 locations in development, the brand’s momentum shows no signs of slowing down.

“We are very excited for the new Slims Chickens restaurants in Arizona to open,” says Sam Rothschild, Chief Operating Officer at Slim Chickens. “Barnett Management Company has a stellar national reputation, they know the franchise business inside and out, and have bold ideas to continue Slim Chickens’ growth.”