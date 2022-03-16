Slim Chickens Franchisee to Open Third Store in Utah

L.O.V.E. Restaurant Group, the franchise owner for fast-casual restaurant chain Slim Chickens throughout Utah, has selected Valley Grove, a 60-acre mixed-use business community located in Pleasant Grove as the site of its third location in the state. Construction activities are currently underway on a free-standing building situated at the signalized intersection of Pleasant Grove Boulevard and North County Boulevard. Slim Chickens will employ approximately 80 full and part-time associates and is expected to open this summer. Daniel Thomas, Regional Partner, Utah for St. John Properties, Inc. represented the landlord and Preston Miller of Mountain West Commercial represented L.O.V.E. Restaurant Group in this lease transaction.

Operating more than 150 locations in 26 states, Slim Chickens has committed to providing a “better chicken” experience that can’t be found anywhere else. Their menu focuses on providing only 100% fresh, all-natural chicken tenders that are buttermilk-marinated, hand-breaded and always cooked fresh-to-order. A choice of 17 house-made sauces adds exceptional flavor, and has earned admiration from both guests and critics alike. Slim Chickens also offers fresh sandwiches, wings, salads, wraps and its signature chicken and waffles. To offset the savory side of the menu, they offer rotating seasonal desserts served in souvenir mason jars. Catering services for special events will also be available.

The Valley Grove site represents the seventh Slim Chickens franchise owned and operated by L.O.V.E. Restaurant Group. Additional Utah restaurants are located in Lehi just west of Pleasant Grove and Herriman, which is positioned approximately 20 miles south of Salt Lake City.

“Our founder and CEO has deep roots in Utah and believes Slim Chickens' spectacular food and Southern hospitality are unlike any restaurant experience in the Wasatch Range. We are confident that local families and business people will embrace and support our innovative concept,” explains Kristen Wheeler, Marketing Director of L.O.V.E. Restaurant Group. “We believe in the importance of community and want to provide the best experience for both our employees and our guests. We not only want to create jobs in the area; we want to create a meaningful workplace. We also want to develop, mentor, empower and connect people to their specific purpose.”

Located directly adjacent to both Interstate 15 and North County Boulevard, Valley Grove is configured to support more than one million square feet of Class ‘A’ commercial office space, as well as retail, restaurants and a full-service hotel. The business community currently features Grove Tower, a six-story building containing nearly 190,000 square feet of commercial office space; Valley Grove I, a six-story, 165,000 square foot building; Valley Grove II and Valley Grove III, two five-story buildings comprising 140,000 square feet of space each. Four single-story buildings combining for more than 100,000 square feet of office space and five buildings offering approximately 50,000 square feet of retail space have also been constructed.

Existing restaurants and retailers at Valley Grove include AT&T, Da Cloud Boba Shoppe, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Kolache Krave, Starbucks Coffee, Verizon and Village Baker. In addition, Tesla recently announced its intentions to establish a 34,000 square foot dealership and showroom within the business community.

More than 187,000 vehicles pass Valley Grove via Interstate 15 on a daily basis, with an additional 60,000 vehicles driving by the site each day from Pleasant Grove Boulevard. The business community is situated 12 miles from Provo, 25 miles from Interstate 215, 35 miles from Salt Lake City, and under 40 miles from Salt Lake International Airport.

“The addition of Slim Chickens to the restaurant mix at Valley Grove brings another compelling reason for the surrounding residential communities to visit our business community, and provides another fast-casual dining option for our tenants,” explains Daniel Thomas, Regional Partner, Utah. “Several pad sites offering roadside visibility from both Pleasant Grove Boulevard and North County Boulevard remain available, and our team continues to search for additional high-quality restaurants and retailers that bring new uses to the Pleasant Grove submarket.”

St. John Properties entered the Utah commercial real estate market in 2014 and has since developed more than 735,000 square feet of Class ‘A’ office, flex/R&D and retail space throughout the greater Salt Lake City metropolitan area. Activities have centered in the mixed-use business communities of Beltway West, Spring Pointe Exchange and Valley Grove, which will total over 1.7 million square feet of commercial space upon completion.

Founded in 1971, St. John Properties is distinguished by its commitment to customer service, achievements in green building, and top-rated workplace culture. Throughout St. John Properties’ 51-year history, the company has developed more than 22 million square feet of flex/R&D, office, retail and warehouse space serving more than 2,500 clients in Utah, Colorado, Louisiana, Maryland, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Wisconsin. For more information about the company, visit www.sjpiutah.com.