Slim Chickens announced its newest locations in Ashford and Bath. Spearheaded by multi-unit operator Boparan Restaurant Group, these openings highlight an impressive milestone for the group, marking their fourth location opening within a month, following successful openings in Basildon and Wood Green.

The better-chicken brand has opened almost 300 locations across the United States, Turkey, Germany, and the United Kingdom. Slim Chickens is known and loved for its hand-breaded, cooked-to-order tenders and passionate followers within its markets. With over 1,200 locations in development, the brand’s momentum continues to prove its stronghold in its segment.

“We are eager for Ashford, Bath, and more communities across the U.K. to get a taste of our quality cooked-to-order chicken tenders,” said Jackie Lobdell, Vice President of Franchise Development at Slim Chickens. “We continue to seek multi-unit operators like Boparan Restaurant Group, whose commitment to sharing Slim Chickens’ tradition of Southern hospitality and high-quality food has been pivotal as we grow our presence overseas.”

The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the “better-chicken” segment by offering high-quality food and 14 house-made dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings, and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the Southern contemporary look and feel, as well as the open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.

“As we continue our rapid global expansion, each location we open signifies the success in the service and support systems we have created for Slim Chickens franchisees,” said Sam Rothschild, Chief Strategy Officer of Slim Chickens. “We are proud and grateful to work with multi-unit operators like Boparan Restaurant Group, who have brought Slim Chickens to multiple communities across the U.K. in such a short time. Their dedication to sharing our tradition of Southern hospitality and high-quality chicken tenders has been instrumental in our international growth, and we look forward to supporting multi-unit operators as we reach more fans overseas.”

Slim Chickens’ franchise opportunity differentiates itself with prime markets available for multi-unit development, a passionate leadership team, and a world-class franchisee support system. As Slim Chickens expands, it is awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced, and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio.

The better-chicken brand has experienced a 70% restaurant growth over the last three years, equaling almost 300 opened locations today and nearly a 40% increase in same-store sales over the last four years. Over the last five years, Slim Chickens has experienced substantial development growth, with over 1,200 signed agreements in the pipeline. Slim Chickens is targeting several national markets including Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Connecticut as well as overseas in Europe, Asia, the GCC, and beyond.