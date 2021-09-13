Slim Chickens Gets Ready for Georgia Debut

Slim Chickens announced its new restaurant opening at 4311 Washington Rd. in Evans. Seasoned restaurant group Southeast Slims Hospitality is at the helm of the new location.

The better-chicken brand has opened more than 140 locations across the United States and the United Kingdom, and is known for its passionate group of followers in the markets in which it operates. With more than 650 locations in development, the brand’s momentum shows no signs of slowing down.

“Georgia’s first taste of Slim Chickens will be one to remember,” says Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens. “Being able to partner with franchise groups like Southeast Slims Hospitality makes us even more excited to continue growing across the United States.”

The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the “better chicken” segment by offering high-quality food and 17 house-made dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the southern contemporary look and feel and open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.

The Slim Chickens franchise opportunity differentiates itself with prime markets available for multi-unit development, a passionate leadership team and world-class franchisee support system. As Slim Chickens expands, it is awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio.