Slim Chickens Grows to Seven Oaks, U.K.

Slim Chickens announced its new restaurant opening in Seven Oaks, United Kingdom. Reputable multi-unit operators, Boparan Restaurant Group and Sainsbury’s, are at the forefront of the opening.

The better-chicken brand has opened more than 215 locations across the United States and the United Kingdom. The brand is known and loved for its hand-breaded, cooked-to-order tenders and passionate group of followers within the markets it operates. With more than 1,100 locations in development, the brand’s momentum continues to prove its stronghold in its segment.

“Sharing Slim Chickens’ southern hospitality and quality cooked-to-order chicken tenders with the Seven Oaks community leaves us feeling nothing but excitement,” says Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens. “A prime operating group like Boparan Restaurant Group and Sainsbury are the perfect fit to spread our household name, and we are honored to continue seeing the brand be embraced by more communities nationally and overseas.

The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the “better-chicken” segment by offering high-quality food and 17 house-made dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the southern contemporary look and feel, as well as the open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.

“We are continuing to expand Slim Chicken’s original quality recipe across the United States and globally,” says Sam Rothschild, CMO of Slim Chickens. “Each location we open signifies the success in the service and support systems we offer, and we pride ourselves in working with well-established operating groups like Boparan Restaurant Group and Sainsbury who are dedicated to sharing our name with communities across the globe.”