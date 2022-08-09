Slim Chickens Has Already Signed Over 120 Deals in 2022

Slim Chickens is red-hot and charging into the second half of the year. After securing several development deals and boasting a remarkable new AUV, the better-chicken brand has its eyes set on making 2022 a year to talk about.

The brand has already inked more than 120 new development agreements in 2022, bringing the total units in development to 900-plus restaurants, further positioning it as a leading chicken concept within the franchise industry. On top of the unmatched number of signed agreements, Slim Chickens has celebrated more than 25 location openings so far, entering 11 new territories. These milestones and the continued success of its franchisees have led Slim Chickens to garner a $3,864,513 AUV, which is a 13.6 percent increase year over year.

“Coming out of 2021, we had big shoes to fill. After having our best year to date, we were dedicated to honing in on not only bringing in new franchisees, but also extending widespread support to operators currently within our franchise system. With support from the corporate team and adoring fans always looking to get their Slim Chickens fix, our franchisees are consistently seeing positive sales growth each week, and that momentum will not slow down,” said Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens. “The next six months will bring in much more success for our franchisees, and we are ecstatic to see what they achieve ahead of 2023. We are continuing to connect with seasoned multi-unit operators to ensure our flavorful menu offerings are available to individuals in communities across the globe.”

To start the year, Slim Chickens was named the Breakout Brand of the Year by QSR.

With hundreds of thousands of happy customers, Slim Chickens has developed a strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts,” helping to fuel demand for the hand-breaded, cooked-to-order tenders. The brand has distinguished itself in the “better chicken” segment by offering high-quality food and 17 house-made dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the category, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the southern contemporary look and feel and the open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.

Slim Chickens’ franchise opportunity differentiates itself with prime markets available for multi-unit development, an impassioned leadership team and a world-class franchisee support system. As Slim Chickens expands, it is awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio.