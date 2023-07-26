Slim Chickens Has Inked Over 50 Development Deals in 2023 So Far

Opening 75 locations a year, Slim Chickens has built a unique loyal following, as well as a robust reputation for its resilience and quick response to external forces. Marking a 70 percent increase in openings, the brand is set for 2023 to be a year to talk about.

The better-chicken brand has inked more than 50 new development deals so far, with over 34 openings and 10 new territories, including Turkey, Nevada, Indiana, and Wisconsin. Celebrating its openings in the Istanbul Airport and at the University of Arkansas Fort Smith, Slim Chickens has established itself as a dynamic player in the fast-casual restaurant scene for its consistent quality recipe and inviting atmosphere within the markets it operates.

Bringing its global presence to over 235 locations with 1,150 signed agreements, the brand has garnered an attractive name amongst multi-unit operators. The continued success of its franchisees has led Slim Chickens to garner a $3,864,513 AUV, boasting an impressive 13.6 percent increase year over year. With no signs of slowing down, the brand is projected to sign another 60 development deals, extending its southern hospitality in key markets with traditional and non-traditional formats, targeting Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Virginia, West Virginia, Canada, Germany, Turkey, Malaysia, and the GCC.

“We had big goals heading into 2023, and as we continue to hit milestones such as opening in the world's largest airport and in new markets like Nevada and Indiana, we couldn’t be prouder,” says Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development. “We are honored to have a dedicated team of skilled and knowledgeable franchisees who continue to extend our southern hospitality to new markets around the world. As the chicken craze continues to flourish, our leadership team, training methods, resources, and established franchisees will continue to maintain our positive growth trajectory. We remain resilient and relentless time and time again and look forward to further grabbing the attention of highly qualified restaurant operators who want to be a part of our story around the world.”

“We have spent a lot of time and investment in the people that enable us to do this,” adds COO Sam Rothschild. “We understand what it takes to support our franchisees and we have the systems and processes in place to do so. We are honored to have the quality of franchisees that we have today and are eager to continue our momentum. There is still a lot of opportunity in the U.S. to grow our brand, and our openings in Michigan, Wisconsin, the Carolinas, Virginia, and Pennsylvania are just the start. We are thrilled to continue to enter new markets abroad as well.”

With hundreds of thousands of happy customers, the brand has developed a strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiats,” helping fuel demand for the hand-breaded, cooked-to-order tenders. Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the “better chicken” segment by offering high-quality food and 17 house-made dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the category, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the southern contemporary look and feel, as well as the open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.