Slim Chickens announced its new restaurant opening at 1005 Beltline Rd SE, 35603 in Decatur, Alabama. This is the brand’s 10th store in the state. Spearheaded by the established operator Simply Slims, this is the group’s fourth location in Alabama, marking its 16th store overall with locations in Alabama and Arkansas.

The better-chicken brand has opened more than 270 locations across the United States, United Kingdom, and Turkey. The brand is known and loved for its hand-breaded, cook-to-order tenders and passionate group of followers within the markets it operates. With more than 1,100 locations in development, the brand’s momentum shows no signs of slowing down.

“We’re so grateful for the dedication of the Simply Slims team in satisfying Alabama fans with this new location,” says Jackie Lobdell, Vice President of Franchise Development at Slim Chickens. “Now, the community in Decatur will be able to savor our mouthwatering chicken paired with a variety of house-made dipping sauces, whether it’s to-go or dining in. It’s an honor to have established operators like Simply Slims who are as passionate as we are about expanding Slim Chickens and further pushing the brand’s growth into new communities. The Simply Slims team is a prime example of the type of operating groups we are looking for as we expand in new and current markets.”

The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the “better-chicken” segment by offering high-quality food and 17 house-made dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings, and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the Southern contemporary look and feel, as well as the open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.

“As we continue to grow across the United States and globally, each location we open signifies the success in the service and support systems we have created for Slim Chickens franchisees,” says Sam Rothschild, COO of Slim Chickens. “We are honored on behalf of the people who have enabled us to be the brand we are today and who continue to share southern hospitality and fresh, delicious chicken to new communities across the globe. There are a lot of opportunities domestically and internationally, and we are eager to bring on and support multi-unit restaurant operators like Simply Slims and celebrate their continued success.”

The better-chicken brand has experienced a 70% restaurant growth over the last three years, equaling over 270 opened locations today. The brand has also seen a remarkable 13.6% (YoY) increase in same-store sales and has reached an impressive AUV of $3.8 million*. Over the last five years, Slim Chickens has experienced substantial development growth, with over 1,100 signed agreements in the pipeline. Slim Chickens is targeting several national markets including Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Connecticut as well as overseas in Europe, Asia, the GCC, and beyond.

Slim Chickens’ franchise opportunity differentiates itself with prime markets available for multi-unit development, a passionate leadership team, and a world-class franchisee support system. As Slim Chickens expands, it is awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced, and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio.