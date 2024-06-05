Slim Chickens announced it has inked a deal for 20 locations for several counties in Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia.

Spearheading the new stores is an established multi-unit operator backed by over 30 years of restaurant industry experience in casual dining and quick service across nine states, making it one of the largest franchisees in the Southeast. Now expanding its portfolio with Slim Chickens, the group is thrilled to partner with a brand that has a strong market presence, exceptional leadership, and proven success in unit sales across all restaurant segments.

As it looks to introduce Slim Chickens’ dedication to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction the group anticipates opening the first location in Warner Robins, Georgia in late July or early August, and continue to develop from Northeast Tennessee through Asheville, North Carolina and Greenville, South Carolina, to Cornelia, Macon, and Perry, Georgia. Through its restaurants the company is involved in local fundraisers and givebacks, having raised over a quarter of a million dollars. As it opens new Slim Chickens the company will continue to do this and is looking forward to creating employment opportunities and partnering with local and national groups to give back and improve the communities in which it conducts business.

“Slim Chickens by far has the best chicken tenders across all restaurant segments, quick service, and fast casual, said the operator. “We really like where the brand is heading and are thrilled to diversify our portfolio in the Southeast and expand the brand’s footprint in more communities across Tennessee, the Carolinas, and Georgia. Slims has the winning formula, appealing to both families and busy professionals with its diverse menu, endless sauce offerings, and intentional customer service rooted in its commitment to southern hospitality. Slim Chickens is the ideal chicken concept to partner with and we are confident that our region will embrace it just as enthusiastically.”

The better-chicken brand has opened more than 270 locations across the United States and the United Kingdom. With more than 1,100 locations in development, the brand’s momentum shows no signs of slowing down.

“We are thrilled to continue to see our name extended further in the Southeast region and cannot wait to see how the group continues to thrive in its community with its stores in Tennessee, Georgia, and the Carolinas. We are so thankful for operators like them who are dedicated to sharing our southern hospitality and cooked-to-order chicken tenders with more members of the community.”

The better-chicken brand has experienced a 70% restaurant growth over the last three years, equaling over 270 opened locations today. The brand has also seen a remarkable 13.6% (YoY) increase in same-store sales and has reached an impressive AUV of $3.8 million*. Over the last five years, Slim Chickens has experienced substantial development growth, with over 1,100 signed agreements in the pipeline. Slim Chickens is targeting several national markets including Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Connecticut as well as overseas in Europe, Asia, the GCC, and beyond.

The Slim Chickens franchise opportunity differentiates itself with prime markets available for multi-unit development, a passionate leadership team, and a world-class franchisee support system. As Slim Chickens expands, it is awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced, and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio.