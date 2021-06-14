Slim Chickens Inks Deal to Expand in Alabama

Slim Chickens announced it has inked a deal to bring nine locations to cities throughout Alabama. Legends Development, LLC, which consists of Dana Price and Alan Renfroe, will be bringing the restaurants to several key trade areas, including Huntsville, Marshall, Etowah, Auburn, Montgomery, Mobile and Talladega Counties.

The better-chicken brand has opened more than 125 locations across the United States, Kuwait and the United Kingdom, and is known for its passionate group of followers in the markets in which it operates. With more than 500 locations in development, the brand’s momentum shows no signs of slowing down.

“We have been looking for a great brand to complement our portfolio for some time now, and we are certain we hit a home run with Slim Chickens. We became ‘Slimthusiasts’ with our first bite of Slims made to order fresh food. After meeting with the leadership team, understanding their vision and culture, and touring the restaurants, we knew we had to be part of this amazing concept,” says Alan Renfroe. “We are thrilled to launch our first locations in the Rocket City and look forward to serving other Alabama communities including Marshall, Etowah, and Talladega Counties, as well as Auburn, Montgomery and Mobile.”

Legends Development, LLC is an experienced multi-unit operator with an extensive portfolio in the restaurant space. With their proven success, Legends Development is well equipped to bring these new locations to the great state of Alabama.

“Legends Development is the perfect franchise partner to help us expand in Alabama. Their portfolio proves that they will do amazing work,” says Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens. “We are very excited to grow the Slim Chickens brand and break into new markets in Alabama over the coming months.”

The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the “better chicken” segment by offering high-quality food and 17 house-made dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the southern contemporary look and feel and open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.

The Slim Chickens franchise opportunity differentiates itself with prime markets available for multi-unit development, a passionate leadership team and world-class franchisee support system. As Slim Chickens expands, it is awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio