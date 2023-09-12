Slim Chickens Inks Deal to Grow in Michigan

Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise that features dine-in and drive-thru in the better-chicken segment, announced it has inked a deal to bring 14 locations to cities throughout Michigan. Nathan Finney of FHG Slims will be developing the better-chicken restaurants throughout Lansing, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, and more key markets throughout the Great Lakes state.

The better-chicken brand has opened more than 240 locations across the United States and the United Kingdom. With more than 1,150 locations in development, the brand’s momentum shows no signs of slowing down.

“After operating in the full-service restaurant industry, I wanted to diversify my portfolio with a new and exciting concept. Slim Chickens was just that – not only is the food amazing, but the extensive support that franchisees receive is phenomenal,” said Finney. “The environment that each Slims’ location has is extremely welcoming, and that extends to the corporate team as well. Its franchisees are treated like family, and that was the selling point for me.”

Finney founded Finney Hospitality Group in 2012. Since then, he has opened and operated a variety of popular full-service restaurants throughout Indiana. After seeing a variety of seasoned full-service restaurateurs find success with Slim Chickens, Finney was hooked by the better-chicken brand.

“Nathan is an ideal operator to help spearhead Slims’ expansion throughout Michigan. His immense success with opening full-service restaurants proves that he will do amazing work,” says Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens. “We are excited for Slims flavorful offerings to be experienced by even more people throughout Michigan.”

The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the industry by offering high-quality food and 17 house-made dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the southern contemporary look and feel and open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.

“We are thrilled for our partnership with Nathan of FHG Slims and for the opportunity to share our southern hospitality and cooked-to-order chicken tenders with more communities throughout Michigan,” says Sam Rothschild, CMO of Slim Chickens. “Reputable operating groups like FHG Slims are prime examples of who we look for to extend our inviting atmosphere, original recipe, and southern hospitality with more people across the globe.”

The Slim Chickens franchise opportunity differentiates itself with prime markets available for multi-unit development, a passionate leadership team and world-class franchisee support system. As Slim Chickens expands, it is awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio.