Slim Chickens Inks Deal to Grow in Wyoming and Las Vegas

Slim Chickens announced it has inked a deal to bring restaurants to the entire state of Wyoming and Las Vegas DMA. Current multi-unit franchisee Dennis Ekstrom, who currently serves the New Mexico and El Paso, Texas markets, is spearheading the 13-unit development deal.

Ekstrom has vast experience as a multi-unit restaurant operator — he has spearheaded the success behind several Del Taco and Denny’s locations and is equipped with more than three decades of restaurant ownership under his belt. After having immense success with his current Slim Chickens locations in New Mexico and El Paso, Ekstrom was keen on expanding his territory with the breakthrough better-chicken brand.

“After I opened my first Slims restaurant and I saw the excitement the community felt, it endorsed my beliefs in the brand. I am thrilled that I am able to bring the brand’s craveable meu items to neighborhoods across Wyoming and Vegas,” says Ekstrom. “Slim Chickens truly is a brand to be reckoned with. It’s leadership within not only the chicken segment, but restaurant franchises as a whole, makes growing with Slims an easy decision.”

The brand has opened more than 170 locations across the United States and the United Kingdom. With over 900 locations in development, Slim Chickens momentum shows no signs of slowing down.

“After seeing Dennis’ location becoming a hotspot in New Mexico, it was no surprise that he wanted to continue to grow with Slims. He has been an amazing operator within our franchise system, and we are eager to see his continued growth and success,” says Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens. “Expanding to an entire new state is a huge deal for us — not to mention the Las Vegas DMA! Individuals throughout Wyoming and Vegas are truly in for a treat; we are confident that Dennis’ locations will become a mealtime staple for all.”

The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the industry by offering high-quality food and 17 house-made dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the southern contemporary look and feel and open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.

The Slim Chickens franchise opportunity differentiates itself with prime markets available for multi-unit development, a passionate leadership team and world-class franchisee support system. As Slim Chickens expands, it is awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio.