Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise which features dine-in and drive-thru in the better-chicken segment, announced today the signing of a 9-unit agreement with Nehal, Inc., a seasoned multi-brand operator headquartered in Connecticut. The group currently operates Subway locations and Wayback Burgers, bringing 15 years of franchise experience to the Slim Chickens system.

This deal will bring the first Slim Chickens restaurants to communities across Hartford and New Haven Counties, with the first location set to open within the next 18 months.

“We were ready to diversify our portfolio with a concept that felt fresh and exciting,” said a representative from Nehal, Inc. “When we discovered Slim Chickens, we were drawn to its strong growth trajectory and unique position in the better-chicken segment and the timing felt right to take on this new challenge together. Slim Chickens’ bold approach and redefined vision for the chicken category made it the perfect fit for us.”

Looking ahead, Slim Chickens is strategically targeting several national markets including Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Connecticut, and California as well as overseas in Europe, Asia, the GCC, and beyond. With flexible-format development options, including freestanding drive-thrus, conversions, endcap drive-thrus, in-line locations, drive-thru-only models, and non-traditional, the brand offers franchisees the versatility to adapt to diverse market needs. Beyond domestic growth, Slim Chickens is also accelerating its international expansion, reinforcing its position as a global powerhouse.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the Nehal, Inc. team as they introduce Slim Chickens to Connecticut,” said Jackie Lobdell, Vice President of Franchise Development for Slim Chickens. “Nehal and Sheel have built their careers by taking on new challenges with creativity and resilience, and that mindset is exactly what drives long-term success in franchising. Their proven experience with legacy brands, combined with their ability to think outside the box, makes them outstanding partners to grow Slim Chickens across the Northeast.”

Slim Chickens remains committed to awarding franchise opportunities to qualified multi-unit operators who are looking to invest in a differentiated and scalable fast-casual concept. Nearly 75% of Slim Chickens’ multi-unit franchisees are actively developing — a powerful testament to the brand’s momentum and strong operator ROI. With more than 1,000 units in development, Slim Chickens offers prime multi-unit development territories, a passionate leadership team, and a world-class franchisee support system. The brand continues its impressive momentum with nearly a 25% increase in global restaurant growth.