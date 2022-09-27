Slim Chickens Lands in Redditch

Slim Chickens announced its newest restaurant opening in Redditch. Seasoned operating groups Boparan Restaurant Group and Bourne Leisure are spearheading the new location.

Dubbed “the better-chicken brand”, Slim Chickens has opened more than 188 locations across the United States and the United Kingdom, and is known for its passionate group of followers in the markets in which it operates. With more than 1,100 locations in development, the brand’s momentum shows no signs of slowing down.

“We’re thrilled to continue our U.K. growth in partnership with Boparan Restaurant Group and Bourne Leisure—they both have impressive track records as franchise operators and will surely lead Slims to success,” says Jackie Lobdell, Vice President of Franchise Development at Slim Chickens. “Demand for chicken concepts is at an all-time high, creating a strong growth opportunity for operators. As a result, we’re seeing a significant rise in interest for Slim Chickens from investors across both internationally and in the U.S.”

The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the “better chicken” segment by offering high-quality food and 17 house-made dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the southern contemporary look and feel and open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.

Slim Chickens’ franchise opportunity differentiates itself with prime markets available for multi-unit development, a passionate leadership team and world-class franchisee support system. As Slim Chickens expands, it is awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio.