Slim Chickens Lands in Yukon

Slim Chickens, which features dine-in and drive-thru service in the better-chicken segment, announced today its new restaurant opening at 12416 NW 10th St. in Yukon, Oklahoma. Seasoned multi-unit operator, AP Restaurant Group, is at the forefront of the opening.

The better-chicken brand has opened more than 195 locations across the United States and the United Kingdom, with 44 of them opening this year alone. Slim Chickens is known for its passionate group of followers in the markets it operates, and with more than 1,100 locations in development, the brand’s momentum continues to drive growth in the chicken segment.

“We’ve been on a steady growth trajectory in Oklahoma and we’re thrilled to be adding another location with AP Restaurant Group,” says Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens. “Our relationship with ownership groups like this is spearheading our rapid expansion in markets across the country and in the UK, meeting the demand for our fresh fried chicken and house-made dipping sauces.”

The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the “better-chicken” segment by offering high-quality food and 17 house-made dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than its competitors, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the southern contemporary atmosphere and the inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.

Slim Chickens’ franchise opportunity differentiates itself with prime markets available for multi-unit development, a passionate leadership team and world-class franchisee support system. As Slim Chickens expands, it is awarding franchise opportunities to qualified and passionate multi-unit operators looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio.