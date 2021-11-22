Slim Chickens Names Christina Vaughan Senior Vice President of Operations

Slim Chickens has strengthened its executive team with the appointment of restaurant industry leader Christina Vaughan to Senior Vice President of Operations.

Vaughan will work closely with the COO of Slim Chickens, Sam Rothschild, handling various aspects of the brand including franchise, corporate and training operations. Additionally, in this role, she will be overseeing the cross functional leadership team and working directing with the partnership group.

“Joining a growing brand is a very exciting step for me, and I could not think of a better concept that I could get in on the ground floor with. Slim Chickens’ culture of putting people first, whether it be their customers, franchisees or team members is refreshing,” explained Vaughan. “I highly value authenticity and transparency in my partnerships, and Slims certainly shares that same passion.”

With more than two decades of experience in the restaurant industry, Vaughan is well-suited to join the Slim Chickens executive team. She previously served in various roles at Sonic Restaurant Inc. for over 20-years. Vaughan most recently operated as the company’s Senior Vice President of Operations and Training with Inspire Brands where she developed and managed daily operations. This position was served after her three-year reign as Sonic Restaurant’s president.

“Christina has had an incredibly impressive professional career so far. Her depth of knowledge on the food service industry, strategic and tactical thinking along with the service mentality for franchise and company operations support blew us away. Christina had already worked with some of our current Sonic franchises –– when checking references, they could have not been more complimentary,” says Rothschild. “The addition of Christina as the Senior VPO comes at a time of great expansion for Slim Chickens, and we are ecstatic for her vision and leadership to guide us through this period.”

The better-chicken brand has opened more than 150 locations across the United States and the United Kingdom. With more than 750 locations in development, the brand’s momentum shows no signs of slowing down.

The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the industry by offering high-quality food and 17 house-made dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the southern contemporary look and feel and open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.