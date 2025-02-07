Slim Chickens, a leading better-chicken fast casual franchise, has named Greg Vojnovic as its new Chief Development Officer (CDO). With over three decades of experience in restaurant development, franchise growth, and strategic real estate planning, Vojnovic will play an essential role in driving Slim Chickens’ growth.

Vojnovic previously served as CDO for Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen for eight years and Arby’s Restaurant Group for three, and continued as CDO for Inspire Brands where he led transformational growth initiatives for some of the industry’s most well-known brands, including Buffalo Wild Wings. Most recently, Vojnovic was CEO of a 40+ unit restaurant franchise group with locations in several states across the U.S.

“Greg’s track record speaks for itself—he has been at the forefront of some of the most successful brand growth in the restaurant industry,” said Tom Gordon, CEO of Slim Chickens. “His ability to build high-performing teams, execute winning real estate strategies, and drive franchise development aligns perfectly with our growth goals as we continue our aggressive expansion across the U.S. and internationally. We’re thrilled to have him on board.”

In his role, Vojnovic will focus on accelerating the brand’s rapid domestic growth by optimizing site selection, streamlining buildouts, enhancing market entry strategies. He’ll also focus on strengthening relationships with multi-unit franchisees to strengthen high-performing operations that maximize profitability and brand consistency.

“Slim Chickens has cultivated a brand identity that’s built on quality, hospitality, and a franchise model engineered for long-term success,” said Vojnovic. “With a culture that empowers franchisees, a track record of thriving in diverse markets, and a blueprint for strategic expansion, Slim Chickens is primed to continue redefining fast casual on a global scale. I look forward to partnering with Tom and the team to drive the brand’s next era of growth and bring its signature experience to new markets worldwide.”

Slim Chickens stands out as a premier franchise opportunity, offering prime multi-unit development territories, a passionate leadership team, and a world-class franchisee support system. The brand continues its impressive momentum with a 30% restaurant growth rate, nearing 300 opened locations across the United States, Turkey, Germany, and the United Kingdom—while securing a robust pipeline of over 1,200 locations in development.

Awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced, and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio, Slim Chickens is targeting several national markets including Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Connecticut as well as overseas in Europe, Asia, the GCC, and beyond.