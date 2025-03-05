Slim Chickens, a leading better-chicken fast casual franchise, has named Patrick Noone as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). With 25 years of experience in brand strategy and data-driven marketing, Noone will lead initiatives to strengthen brand positioning, enhance guest engagement and reinforce brand loyalty.

Noone previously led a brand transformation at Checkers & Rally’s, implementing menu and media strategies that resulted in record profit growth. His extensive background also includes consulting for emerging and established restaurant brands, as well as leadership roles at Domino’s Pizza, Krispy Kreme, and Noodles & Company, where his marketing strategy played a key role in the company’s initial public offering (IPO).

“Marketing is a driving force behind our ability to grow effectively and support our franchisees, and Patrick has a proven track record of turning brand strategy into real business growth,” said Tom Gordon, CEO of Slim Chickens. “His ability to blend compelling storytelling with data-driven insights and operational expertise will be a game-changer as we continue expanding. With Patrick at the helm of our marketing efforts, we’re ensuring that our growth is strategic, sustainable, and beneficial for both our franchise partners and our guests.”

In his role, Noone will oversee all aspects of brand marketing, digital strategy, and consumer engagement, ensuring that Slim Chickens continues to differentiate itself in the competitive chicken segment. His leadership will be essential in optimizing media strategies and developing marketing programs that support corporate locations and muti-unit franchise operators.

“Slim Chickens has built something truly special—an authentic brand rooted in culture, quality, and a fiercely loyal following,” said Noone. “My mission is to amplify what makes this brand exceptional and accelerate customer acquisition, strengthen guest loyalty, and equip franchisees with the tools they need to dominate their local markets. This is about smart, scalable growth that drives long-term success for both the brand and our franchise partners.”

Slim Chickens stands out as a premier franchise opportunity, offering prime multi-unit development territories, a passionate leadership team, and a world-class franchisee support system. The brand continues its impressive momentum with nearly a 30% restaurant growth rate and over 300 opened locations across the United States, Turkey, Germany, and the United Kingdom—while securing a robust pipeline of over 1,200 locations in development.

Awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced, and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio, Slim Chickens is targeting several national markets including Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Connecticut as well as overseas in Europe, Asia, the GCC, and beyond.