Slim Chickens to Open in Falcon, Colorado

Slim Chickens, a leader in the “better chicken” segment of fast-casual restaurants, will continue expansion of its 100% all-natural, fresh chicken and unrivaled flavor in Colorado, with its newest opening at 7535 Falcon Market Pl in Falcon on February 27th.

The Falcon location will be the L.O.V.E Restaurant Group’s fifth location throughout Colorado. They own additional restaurants in Aurora, Centennial, Colorado Springs, and Parker.

“Our new Falcon location will improve customer access to our delicious chicken”, said Will Smith, franchise operator and founding member with the L.O.V.E Restaurant Group.” Aside from bringing fantastic food and Southern-inspired sides to the area, the new Falcon Slim Chickens location will also make a positive impact by creating 75 new jobs in the community. An important part of our mission at the L.O.V.E Restaurant group is to lead, mentor and develop our employees, for many of whom this is their first job. The most important part of our mission is welcoming our customers with Southern hospitality, while serving a hot, delicious meal that is of great value to our customers, in a clean and safe environment. Falcon affords us the opportunity to further invest in this mission while having a larger impact on the Colorado Springs community as a whole.”

The Falcon opening is one piece in Slim Chickens’ larger growth story. Since its founding in 2003, the brand has celebrated over 200 openings in 33 states, with an overall goal of opening 600 restaurants by 2025. In Colorado alone, the brand has already grown tremendously to five locations.

“Our freshly made southern dishes and homemade recipes create loyal guests who feel good about the food they’re eating and we’re proud to be able to grow our loyal fan base into the Colorado Springs market,” said Slim Chickens Chief Operating Officer Sam Rothschild.

By focusing on providing only 100% fresh, all-natural chicken tenders that are buttermilk-marinated, hand-breaded and always cooked fresh-to-order, the brand has committed to providing a “better chicken” experience that can’t be found anywhere else. In addition, a choice of 17 housemade sauces adds exceptional flavor and has earned admiration from both guests and critics alike. Slim Chickens also offers fresh sandwiches, salads, wraps and its signature chicken and waffles. To offset the savory side of the menu, rotating desserts served in Mason jars are also available.