Slim Chickens to Open at Liberty University

Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise that features dine-in and drive-thru in the better-chicken segment, announced it will be opening a location at Liberty University. The new eatery is slated to open for the fall 2021 semester on the East campus.

The better-chicken brand is giving Liberty University students something new to crave. Slim Chickens prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food and strong devoted fanbase. The menu offers a variety of affordable lunch options, ranging from cooked-to-order chicken tenders to fresh chicken sandwiches to house-favorite chicken wraps and featuring flavorful signature dipping sauces and sides.

“We definitely hit a homerun with Slim Chickens! As a Liberty University alumnus, I know that my fellow Flames will love to have a new, fresh choice on campus,” says Louis Cambeletta, vice president of auxiliary services at Liberty University. “The menu offers the quality and value our guests expect, as well as the essential speed of service at lunch to satisfy our customers’ express dining needs.”

Louis will work closely with Duke Davis of Sodexo to bring Slim Chickens to the mouths of students throughout Liberty University. Both Cambeletta and Davis are backed by decades of restaurant experience and are well-versed in the industry.

“Slim Chickens is a college dining favorite that Liberty students will fall in love with at first bite,” adds Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens. “Liberty University Flames will get a taste of southern comfort food that they won’t want to live without.”

The brand will be opening several additional college campus locations this year, along with over 50 traditional restaurant locations.

Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the industry by offering high-quality food and 17 house-made dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the southern contemporary look and feel and open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.

The Slim Chickens franchise opportunity differentiates itself with prime markets available for multi-unit development, a passionate leadership team and world-class franchisee support system. As Slim Chickens expands, it is awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio.