Slim Chickens to Open Location in Haven Primrose

Slim Chickens announced its newest restaurant opening in Haven Primrose. Seasoned operating groups Boparan Restaurant Group and Bourne Leisure are spearheading the new location.

The better-chicken brand has opened more than 180 locations across the United States and the United Kingdom, and is known for its passionate group of followers in the markets in which it operates. With more than 1,000 locations in development, the brand’s momentum shows no signs of slowing down.

“Another U.K. location in the books! Continuing to grow our footprint with talented franchise operators, like Boparan Restaurant Group and Bourne Leisure, makes our team extremely proud,” said Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens. “Slims is continuing down its aggressive growth pattern, and we have our dedicated franchise partners to thank for that.”

The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the “better chicken” segment by offering high-quality food and 17 house-made dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the southern contemporary look and feel and open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.

Slim Chickens’ franchise opportunity differentiates itself with prime markets available for multi-unit development, a passionate leadership team and world-class franchisee support system. As Slim Chickens expands, it is awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio.