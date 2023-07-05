Slim Chickens to Open New Mexico Restaurant in Rio Rancho

Slim Chickens will continue expansion in New Mexico, with its newest opening at 1909 Wellsprings St in Rio Rancho on July 17.

Dennis Ekstrom, a restaurant veteran of over 50 years, is bringing the first Slim Chickens to the Rio Rancho area. Ekstorm fell in love with the Slim Chickens brand and menu and knew it would be a great concept to grow with throughout New Mexico. He’s excited to provide job opportunities to the community and plans to open 25-30 additional locations.

“It’s a pretty simple formula to my success,” says Ekstrom. “We’re targeting 100 people to hire, and it’s going to create a ton of opportunity with our explosive growth plans. So this is more than just a job, it’s a career.”

Aside from bringing its famous, delicious fried chicken and Southern-inspired sides to the area, the new Slim Chickens location on July 17th will also make a positive economic impact with over 75 new jobs anticipated for creation in the community.

The July 17 opening is one piece in Slim Chickens’ larger growth story. Since its founding in 2003, the brand has celebrated over 200 locations opened and a fanatical following in 32 U.S. states, as well as international locations in the United Kingdom, with an overall goal of opening 600 restaurants by 2025. In New Mexico alone, the brand has already grown tremendously to 3 locations.

“Our freshly made southern dishes and homemade recipes create loyal guests who feel good about the food they’re eating and we’re proud to be able to grow our loyal fan base into the Rio Rancho market,” adds Slim Chickens Chief Operating Officer Sam Rothschild.

By focusing on providing only 100% fresh, all-natural chicken tenders that are buttermilk-marinated, hand-breaded and always cooked fresh-to-order, the brand has committed to providing a “better chicken” experience that can’t be found anywhere else. In addition, a choice of 17 housemade sauces adds exceptional flavor and has earned admiration from both

guests and critics alike. Slim Chickens also offers fresh sandwiches, salads, wraps and its signature chicken and waffles. To offset the savory side of the menu, rotating desserts served in Mason jars are also available.