Slim Chickens Opening First Store in Istanbul, Turkey

Slim Chickens announced its first restaurant opening in Istanbul, Turkey. Established multi-unit operators, the Boparan Restaurant Group and Ulus, are at the forefront of the opening.

The breakthrough better-chicken brand has opened more than 235 locations across the United States and overseas. Known and loved for its hand-breaded, cooked-to-order tenders and consistent southern hospitality within the markets it operates it has big plans to grow offering flexible formats both at home and abroad. With more than 1,150 locations in development, the brand’s momentum continues to prove its dominance in the chicken segment.

“We have been anticipating this opening for a long time now and are thrilled to share our southern recipe with residents and travelers alike in the Istanbul airport,” says Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens. “We are grateful for our partnership with reputable operating groups like Boparan Restaurant Group and Ulus who continue to spread our name in more communities across the globe. They represent the type of operators we seek as we continue our strong growth trajectory across the US and overseas.”

The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the “better-chicken” segment by offering high-quality food and 17 house-made dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the southern contemporary look and feel, as well as the open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.

“We are continuing to expand the Slim Chickens brand across the United States and globally,” adds Sam Rothschild, CMO of Slim Chickens. “Each location we open signifies the success in the service and support systems we offer, and we pride ourselves in working with well-established operating groups like Boparan and Ulus Restaurants who are dedicated to sharing our name with communities across the globe.”

Slim Chickens’ franchise opportunity differentiates itself with prime markets available for multi-unit development, a passionate leadership team and world-class franchisee support system. As Slim Chickens expands, it is awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio.