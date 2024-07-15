Slim Chickens announced its new restaurant opening in one of the fastest-growing cities in Texas, located at 14121 Culebra Road, in San Antonio. This opening brings Slims’ footprint to over 275 opened locations with Texas being its largest market to date.

Spearheading the new location is the established multi-unit operator, Big Star Chicken, marking the group’s third opening. Big Star Chicken already operates Slim Chickens stores in Austin and San Antonio, Texas, and in January 2024, signed a new deal for 25 units in Ohio. The group is dedicated to sharing the brand’s superior product quality, southern hospitality, and variety of menu offerings. Following the openings of its current stores, Slim Chickens has successfully competed with the best-in-class chicken brands in any market and is projected to be one of the highest-grossing top franchise offerings for investors in the next 5-10 years. President Dan McGrath, who has nearly three decades of QSR experience with Dunkin Brands and Arby’s, joined Slim Chickens two years ago. Under his leadership, the guest experience has exceeded his expectations.

“We are thrilled to expand our footprint in Texas and are grateful for Dan and Big Star Chicken’s dedication to showcasing what we do best—serving exceptional chicken and providing an outstanding fast-casual dining experience,” says Jackie Lobdell, Vice President of Franchise Development at Slim Chickens. “Texas has been a home run for us, and as we continue to grow, we are looking for multi-unit franchisees with extensive experience in the restaurant and hospitality sectors to join us in sharing our breakthrough chicken brand across the nation and around the globe.”

The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the “better-chicken” segment by offering high-quality food and 14 house-made dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings, and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the Southern contemporary look and feel, as well as the open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.

“As we continue to grow across the United States and globally, each location we open signifies the success in the service and support systems we have created for Slim Chickens franchisees,” says Sam Rothschild, COO of Slim Chickens. “We are honored on behalf of the people who have enabled us to be the brand we are today and who continue to share southern hospitality and fresh, delicious chicken to new communities across the globe. There are still a lot of opportunities domestically and internationally, and we are eager to bring on and support multi-unit restaurants like Big Star Chicken and celebrate their continued success.”

Slim Chickens’ franchise opportunity differentiates itself with prime markets available for multi-unit development, a passionate leadership team, and a world-class franchisee support system. As Slim Chickens expands, it is awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced, and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio.

The better-chicken brand has experienced a 70% restaurant growth over the last three years, equaling over 275 opened locations today. The brand has also seen a nearly 40% increase in same-store sales over the last four years and has reached an impressive AUV of $3.8 million*. Over the last five years, Slim Chickens has experienced substantial development growth, with over 1,100 signed agreements in the pipeline. Slim Chickens is targeting several national markets including Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Connecticut as well as overseas in Europe, Asia, the GCC, and beyond.