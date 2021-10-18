Slim Chickens Opening New Store in St. Louis

Slim Chickens announced its new restaurant opening at 1515 Hampton Ave. in St. Louis. This new restaurant is one of many locations R Solutions is bringing to Missouri.

The better-chicken brand has opened more than 145 locations across the United States and the United Kingdom, and is known for its passionate group of followers in the markets in which it operates. With more than 700 locations in development, the brand’s momentum shows no signs of slowing down.

“Missouri loves Slim Chickens, and that is proven through the great success R Solutions has had with their location in Troy,” says Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens. “Slims’ and R Solutions’ commitment to providing flavorful, fresh food to customers will make their new location a frequent stop for St. Louis residents.”

The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the “better chicken” segment by offering high-quality food and 17 house-made dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the southern contemporary look and feel as well as open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.

The Slim Chickens franchise opportunity differentiates itself with prime markets available for multi-unit development, a passionate leadership team and world-class franchisee support system. As Slim Chickens expands, it is awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio.