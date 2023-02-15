Slim Chickens Opening in Spanish Fork, Utah

Slim Chickens announced its new restaurant opening at 990 N 400 E, Spanish Fork, Utah, 84660. Seasoned multi-unit operating group Mile High Chicken is at the forefront of the opening.

The better-chicken brand has opened more than 210 locations across the United States and the United Kingdom. The brand is known and loved for its hand-breaded, cook-to-order tenders and passionate group of followers within the markets it operates. With more than 1,100 locations in development, the brand’s momentum continues to prove its stronghold in its segment.

“We are more than excited to bring our quality, cooked-to-order chicken to the people of Spanish Fork and its surrounding areas,” said Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens. “Experienced operating groups like Mile High Chicken are a great example of the kind of partners we’re looking for, and we’re eager to share our southern comfort food with more communities across the globe.”

The brand prides itself on its fresh products and loyal fan following, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the “better-chicken” segment by offering high-quality food and 17 house-made dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the southern contemporary look and feel, as well as the open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.

“As we’re constantly expanding across the United States and internationally, each location we open signifies the success in the service and support systems we have created for Slim Chickens franchisees,” says Sam Rothschild, CMO of Slim Chickens. “We are honored to work with exceptional operating groups like Mile High Chicken, who are passionate about the brand. It’s quality groups like this who enable us to continue to share our fresh, delicious chicken with new communities across the globe.”

The Slim Chickens franchise opportunity differentiates itself with prime markets available for multi-unit development, a passionate leadership team and world-class franchisee support system. As Slim Chickens expands, it is awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio.