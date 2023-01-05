Slim Chickens Opening Two Stores in Biloxi, Mississippi

Slim Chickens announced two new restaurant openings in Biloxi, Mississippi. Multi-unit operating group, Southern Partners, is spearheading the opening.

The better-chicken brand has opened more than 200 locations across the United States and in the United Kingdom, and is known for its passionate group of followers in the markets in which it operates. With more than 1,100 locations in development, the brand’s momentum continues to lead in its category.

“We’re so grateful for the dedication of Southern Partners in satisfying our fans with the new locations in Mississippi. Now, the community in Biloxi will be able to savor our delicious chicken paired with a variety of house-made dipping sauces, whether it’s to-go or dining in,” says Jackie Lobdell, Vice President of Franchise Development at Slim Chickens. “It’s an honor to have a team like Southern Partners, who are as passionate as we are about expanding Slim Chickens and further expanding the brand’s growth into new communities. The Southern Partners team is a prime example of the type of operating groups we are looking for in our ongoing expansion efforts both nationwide and globally.”

The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the better-chicken segment by offering high-quality food and 17 house-made dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the southern contemporary look and feel and open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.

Slim Chickens’ franchise opportunity differentiates itself with prime markets available for multi-unit development, a passionate leadership team and world-class franchisee support system. As Slim Chickens expands, it is awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio.