Slim Chickens Opens 15th Store of 2022

Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise, which features dine-in and drive-thru service in the better-chicken segment, announced today its new restaurant opening at 1711 Cherokee Ave. Seasoned franchise group Simply Slims is at the helm of this new location, marking their 14th location to date.

The better-chicken brand has opened more than 170 locations across the United States and the United Kingdom, and is known for its passionate group of followers in the markets in which it operates. With more than 900 locations in development, the brand’s momentum shows no signs of slowing down.



“It’s definitely a great day to live in Cullman! We are pleased to partner with passionate franchise groups, like Simply Slims, to bring our fan-favorite food to more Alabama residents,” says Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens. “Slims’ Southern hospitality mixed with our high-quality menu items makes the brand a great addition to every community.”



The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the “better chicken” segment by offering high-quality food and 17 house-made dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the southern contemporary look and feel and open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.



Slim Chickens’ franchise opportunity differentiates itself with prime markets available for multi-unit development, a passionate leadership team and world-class franchisee support system. As Slim Chickens expands, it is awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio.