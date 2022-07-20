Slim Chickens Opens 20th Location of 2022

Slim Chickens announced its new restaurant opening at 2118 E. Kansas Ave. 3 Pointe Restaurant Group, seasoned multi-unit operators, are at the helm of the brand’s 20th restaurant opening of the year.

The better-chicken brand has opened more than 180 locations across the United States and the United Kingdom, and is known for its passionate group of followers in the markets in which it operates. With more than 900 locations in development, the brand’s momentum shows no signs of slowing down.

“3 Pointe Restaurant Group is bringing even more Kansas residents the ability to try Slims’ craveable food,” says Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens. “The group’s passion for the brand and commitment to providing a welcoming place for people to grab a bite to eat is what Slim Chickens is about. We know their location is going to be a great success, and can’t wait to see their growth.”

The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the “better chicken” segment by offering high-quality food and 17 house-made dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the southern contemporary look and feel and open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.

Slim Chickens’ franchise opportunity differentiates itself with prime markets available for multi-unit development, a passionate leadership team and world-class franchisee support system. As Slim Chickens expands, it is awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio.