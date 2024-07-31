Slim Chickens announced the opening of a new location in the United Kingdom. Spearheaded by the established multi-unit restaurant operator, Boparan Restaurant Group, this marks the groups 55th Slims restaurant opening since signing with the brand in 2017.

The better-chicken brand has opened more than 280 locations across the United States, United Kingdom, and Turkey. The brand is known and loved for its hand-breaded, cook-to-order tenders and passionate group of followers within the markets it operates. With more than 1,200 locations in development, the brand’s momentum shows no signs of slowing down.

“We are thrilled to share our original Southern recipe and renowned cooked-to-order chicken tenders with more members of the Basingstoke community,” says Jackie Lobdell, Vice President of Franchise Development at Slim Chickens. “Spreading our Southern hospitality and inviting atmosphere overseas is so special and operating groups like Boparan Restaurant Group are prime examples of whom we seek as we continue to expand.”

The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the “better-chicken” segment by offering high-quality food and 14 house-made dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings, and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the Southern contemporary look and feel, as well as the open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.

“As we continue to grow across the United States and globally, each location we open signifies the success in the service and support systems we have created for Slim Chickens franchisees,” adds Sam Rothschild, COO of Slim Chickens. “We are honored on behalf of the people who have enabled us to be the brand we are today and who continue to share southern hospitality and delicious chicken to new communities across the globe. There are a lot of opportunities domestically and internationally, and we are eager to bring on and support multi-unit restaurant operators like Boparan and celebrate their continued success.”

The better-chicken brand has experienced a 70% restaurant growth over the last three years, equaling over 280 opened locations today. The brand has also seen a nearly 40% increase in same-store sales over the last four years. Over the last five years, Slim Chickens has experienced substantial development growth, with over 1,200 signed agreements in the pipeline. Slim Chickens is targeting several national markets including Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Connecticut as well as overseas in Europe, Asia, the GCC, and beyond.

Slim Chickens’ franchise opportunity differentiates itself with prime markets available for multi-unit development, a passionate leadership team, and a world-class franchisee support system. As Slim Chickens expands, it is awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced, and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio.