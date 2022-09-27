Slim Chickens Opens in Columbia, South Carolina

Slim Chickens announced its new restaurant opening at 7754 Garners Ferry Rd in Columbia, South Carolina. Seasoned multi-unit operating group, Bread Break Ventures, is at the forefront of the opening, spearheading 30 Slim Chickens locations across the Carolinas and Virginia.

The better-chicken brand has opened more than 190 locations across the United States and the United Kingdom, and is known for its passionate group of followers in the markets in which it operates. With more than 1,100 locations in development, the brand’s momentum continues to prove its position in its sector.

“We can’t think of better partners to bring the first Slim Chickens to South Carolina. The Columbia community will now be able to indulge in our crave-able chicken and plethora of unique house-made dipping sauces, both in-store and to-go,” says Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens. “It’s thanks to the dedication of ownership groups like Bread Break Ventures that we are able to bring our brand to countless new communities across the country. Teams like this one are what we continue to actively seek as we grow nationwide.”

The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the “better chicken” segment by offering high-quality food and 17 house-made dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the southern contemporary look and feel and open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.

Slim Chickens’ franchise opportunity differentiates itself with prime markets available for multi-unit development, a passionate leadership team and world-class franchisee support system. As Slim Chickens expands, it is awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio.