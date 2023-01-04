Slim Chickens Opens First Location in Cheshire Oaks

Slim Chickens announced the opening of its first location in Cheshire Oaks, UK. Reputable multi-unit operating group, Boparan Restaurant group (BRG) is leading the charge.

The better-chicken brand has opened more than 200 locations in the United States and across the United Kingdom, and is known for its passionate group of followers and consistent service in the markets in which it operates. With more than 1,100 locations in development, the brand’s momentum drives exponential growth in the chicken segment.

“Boparan Restaurant Group’s consistent dedication to the Slim Chickens brand and their team’s effort to grow our global footprint across the UK is huge. Chicken lovers can now further divulge in our warm, savory chicken paired with their choice of our house-made dipping sauces,” says Jackie Lobdell, Vice President of Franchise Development at Slim Chickens. “Our partnership with Boparan Restaurant Group has played a momentous role in our expansion in the United Kingdom and we are so appreciative to work with such a faithful and ambitious group. They are a classic example of the type of operating groups we are seeking to connect with in our ongoing expansion efforts nationally as well as internationally.”

The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the “better-chicken” segment by offering high-quality food and 17 house-made dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many of its competitors in the sector, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the southern contemporary look and feel and open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.

Slim Chickens’ franchise opportunity differentiates itself with prime markets available for multi-unit development, a passionate leadership team and world-class franchisee support system. As Slim Chickens expands, it is awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio.