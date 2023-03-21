Slim Chickens Opens in Florence, Alabama

Slim Chickens, a leader in the “better chicken” segment of fast-casual restaurants, will continue expansion of its 100% all-natural, fresh chicken and unrivaled flavor in Alabama, with its newest opening at 3020 Cloverdale Road in Florence on March 21st.

Starting with Slim Chickens more than five years ago, Barrett opened his first corporate restaurant as a Training General Manager in Arkansas. Since, he has opened 13 locations across Arkansas and three across Alabama. "We are excited to bring our cooked to order tenders, succulent wings, hand-whipped shakes and our famous handmade jar desserts to the folks of Florence,'' says Barrett. "With the school, local growth and great people, we are excited to become a community restaurant".

Aside from bringing its famous, delicious fried chicken and Southern-inspired sides to the area, the new Slim Chickens location in Florence will also make a positive economic impact with over 75 new jobs anticipated for creation in the community.

The Florence opening is one piece in Slim Chickens’ larger growth story. Since its founding in 2003, the brand has celebrated over 200 locations opened and a fanatical following in 33 U.S. states, as well as international locations in the United Kingdom, with an overall goal of opening 600 restaurants by 2025. In Alabama alone, the brand has already grown tremendously to nine locations.

“Our freshly made southern dishes and homemade recipes create loyal guests who feel good about the food they’re eating and we’re proud to be able to grow our loyal fan base into the Florence market,” says Slim Chickens Chief Operating Officer Sam Rothschild.

By focusing on providing only 100% fresh, all-natural chicken tenders that are buttermilk-marinated, hand-breaded and always cooked fresh-to-order, the brand has committed to providing a “better chicken” experience that can’t be found anywhere else. In addition, a choice of 17 housemade sauces adds exceptional flavor and has earned admiration from both guests and critics alike. Slim Chickens also offers fresh sandwiches, salads, wraps and its signature chicken and waffles. To offset the savory side of the menu, rotating desserts served in Mason jars are also available