Slim Chickens Opens in Fort Mill, South Carolina

Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise in the better-chicken segment featuring dine-in and drive-thru service, announced its new restaurant opening at 415 Mercantile Plaza in Fort Mill, South Carolina. Established operator, Break Bread Ventures, are at the forefront of the opening.

The better-chicken brand has opened more than 220 locations across the United States and the United Kingdom. Slim Chickens is known and loved for its hand-breaded, cook-to-order tenders and passionate group of followers within the markets it operates. With more than 1,100 locations in development, the brand’s momentum shows no signs of slowing down.

“We are more than excited to open a new location in South Carolina, bringing even more opportunities for chicken lovers to indulge in our creative flavors and sauces,” says Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens. “Experienced operating groups like Break Bread Ventures are exactly what our brand looks for in investors. We are thankful for the groups' dedication to the brand and are thrilled for the opportunity to serve more residents in South Carolina.”

The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the “better-chicken” segment by offering high-quality food and 17 house-made dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the southern contemporary look and feel, as well as the open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.

“With Slim Chickens’ continuous growth across the United States and globally, our brand shows no signs of slowing down,” says Sam Rothschild, COO of Slim Chickens. “Reputable operating groups like Break Bread Ventures are a valuable addition to our team and we are thankful for their dedication to extending our original southern recipe and inviting atmosphere with more residents in South Carolina.”