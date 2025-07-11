Slim Chickens announced the opening of its location in Goodyear, AZ, at 14765 W McDowell Rd. The new location marks the fifth Slim Chickens opening for AZ Slims Restaurants, LLC, a dedicated multi-unit operator group with plans to open over 30 restaurants across Arizona.

The better-chicken brand has opened over 300 locations across the United States, Turkey, Germany, Malaysia and the United Kingdom. Slim Chickens is known and loved for its hand-breaded, cooked-to-order tenders and passionate followers within its markets. With over 1,000 locations in development, the brand’s momentum continues to prove its stronghold in its segment.

“We’re excited to continue growing with passionate multi-unit operators like AZ Slims,” said Jackie Lobdell, Vice President of Franchise Development at Slim Chickens. “Their commitment to operational excellence and brand culture has made them incredible partners in our mission to bring high-quality chicken and Southern hospitality to communities throughout Arizona.”

The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the “better-chicken” segment by offering high-quality food and 14 house dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings, and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the Southern contemporary look and feel, as well as the open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.

“As we expand our footprint across the U.S. and globally, each new location is a testament to the strength of our franchise model and the dedication of our operators,” said Sam Rothschild, Chief Strategy Officer of Slim Chickens. “AZ Slims has been an incredible partner in Arizona, and we’re proud to support their continued growth as they bring our delicious food and Southern hospitality to Goodyear.”

The leading fast casual chicken brand stands out as a premier franchising opportunity, offering prime multi-unit development territories, a passionate leadership team, and a world-class franchisee support system. Slim Chickens continues its impressive momentum with nearly a 25% restaurant growth rate in 2024, and more than 300 opened locations across the United States, Turkey, Germany, Malaysia and the United Kingdom—while securing a robust pipeline of over 1,000 locations in development.

Awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced, and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio, Slim Chickens is targeting several national markets including California, Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Connecticut as well as overseas in Europe, Asia, the GCC, and beyond.