Slim Chickens Opens New Denver Store in Parker

Slim Chickens announced its new restaurant opening at 9566 Twenty Mile Rd. in Parker. Multi-unit franchise group Mile High Chicken is at the helm of the new location.

The better-chicken brand has opened more than 180 locations across the United States and the United Kingdom, and is known for its passionate group of followers in the markets in which it operates. With more than 1,000 locations in development, the brand’s momentum shows no signs of slowing down.

Mile High Chicken is a seasoned restaurant group slated to open a total of 30 Slim Chickens locations. The Parker opening marks the group’s seventh open restaurant. Equipped with a vast franchise portfolio, Mile High Chicken’s partnership with Slim Chickens has brought the group nothing short of success.

“We are thrilled to open another location in Colorado — Parker residents are in for a treat. We are thankful for Mile High Chicken’s partnership and can’t wait to continue expanding with such a talented group,” says Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens. “Each location with Mile High Chicken is always so rewarding. To see the joy on people’s faces as they get to enjoy Slims for the first time is amazing. We are eager to expand with talented multi-unit franchise groups, like Mile High Chicken, to bring the Slim Chickens experience to every community across the country!”

The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the “better chicken” segment by offering high-quality food and 17 house-made dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the southern contemporary look and feel and open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.

Slim Chickens’ franchise opportunity differentiates itself with prime markets available for multi-unit development, a passionate leadership team and world-class franchisee support system. As Slim Chickens expands, it is awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio.