Slim Chickens announced its new restaurant opening at 1229 Finley Ave, Davenport, Florida 33853. Reputable multi-unit operating group, Florida’s Best Chicken, is spearheading the opening.

The better-chicken brand has opened more than 270 locations across the United States, United Kingdom, and Turkey. The brand is known and loved for its hand-breaded, cook-to-order tenders and passionate group of followers within the markets it operates. With more than 1,100 locations in development, the brand’s momentum shows no signs of slowing down.

“We are thrilled to bring our southern hospitality and quality cooked-to-order chicken tenders to the community in Davenport,” says Jackie Lobdell, Vice President of Franchise Development at Slim Chickens. “Congratulations to our passionate and dedicated multi-unit operator, Florida’s Best Chicken on opening their fourth store. Multi-unit operators like Florida’s Best Chicken who are just as dedicated to sharing our name and quality food with more members of the community are who we continue to seek as we grow our following in the U.S. and overseas.”

The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the “better-chicken” segment by offering high-quality food and 17 house-made dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings, and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the Southern contemporary look and feel, as well as the open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.

“As we continue to grow across the United States and globally, each location we open signifies the success in the service and support systems we have created for Slim Chickens franchisees,” says Sam Rothschild, COO of Slim Chickens. “We are honored on behalf of the people who have enabled us to be the brand we are today and who continue to share southern hospitality and fresh, delicious chicken to new communities across the globe. There are a lot of opportunities domestically and internationally, and we are eager to bring on and support multi-unit restaurant operators like Florida’s Best Chicken and celebrate their continued success.”

The better-chicken brand has experienced a 70% restaurant growth over the last three years, equaling over 270 opened locations today. The brand has also seen a nearly 40% increase in same-store sales over the last four years and has reached an impressive AUV of $3.8 million*. Over the last five years, Slim Chickens has experienced substantial development growth, with over 1,100 signed agreements in the pipeline. Slim Chickens is targeting several national markets including Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Connecticut as well as overseas in Europe, Asia, the GCC, and beyond.

Slim Chickens’ franchise opportunity differentiates itself with prime markets available for multi-unit development, a passionate leadership team, and a world-class franchisee support system. As Slim Chickens expands, it is awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced, and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio.