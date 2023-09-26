Slim Chickens Opens New Restaurant at University of Arkansas

Slim Chickens announced its new restaurant opening in the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith located at 5210 Grand Ave, Fort Smith, AR 72904. Spearheaded by reputable multi-unit operating group, Compass Group/Chartwells, this is their fifth restaurant location.

The better-chicken brand has opened more than 240 locations across the United States and the United Kingdom. The brand is known and loved for its hand-breaded, cooked-to-order tenders and passionate group of followers within the markets it operates. With more than 1,150 locations in development, the brand’s momentum continues to prove its stronghold in its segment.

“We are thrilled to bring the University of Arkansas – Fort Smith’s campus the opportunity to enjoy our quality cooked-to-order chicken tenders and inviting atmosphere,” says Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens. “We are thankful for established operations groups like Compass Group/Chartwells who are just as dedicated to sharing our name and beloved recipe with more communities as we continue to solidify our reputation in Arkansas and across the country.”

The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the “better-chicken” segment by offering high-quality food and 17 house-made dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings, and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the southern contemporary look and feel, as well as the open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.

“We are so happy to open a location to the University of Arkansas – Fort Smith campus. As we continue to extend our presence and original quality recipes across the United States and globally, each location we open signifies the success in the service and support systems we have created for Slim Chickens franchisees,” adds Sam Rothschild, COO of Slim Chickens. “We are so thankful for operators like Compass Group/Chartwells who are dedicated to sharing our southern hospitality and cooked-to-order chicken tenders with more members of the community.”

Slim Chickens’ franchise opportunity differentiates itself with prime markets available for multi-unit development, a passionate leadership team and world-class franchisee support system. As Slim Chickens expands, it is awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio.