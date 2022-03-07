Slim Chickens Opens New Store in Bentonville

Slim Chickens announced its new restaurant opening at 1000 SW Regional Airport Blvd. This is the second Slim Chickens location in Bentonville.



The better-chicken brand has opened more than 155 locations across the United States and the United Kingdom, and is known for its passionate group of followers in the markets in which it operates. With more than 800 locations in development, the brand’s momentum shows no signs of slowing down.



“Celebrating new openings in Arkansas is always exciting for our team, and really emphasizes our sustained development,” says Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens. “We are extremely excited for the year of growth ahead of us, and cannot wait to continue connecting with talented operators to bring Slims’ amazing food to more communities across the world.”



The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the “better chicken” segment by offering high-quality food and 17 house-made dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the southern contemporary look and feel and open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.



Slim Chickens’ franchise opportunity differentiates itself with prime markets available for multi-unit development, a passionate leadership team and world-class franchisee support system. As Slim Chickens expands, it is awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio.