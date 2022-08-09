Slim Chickens Opens New Store in Fargo

Slim Chickens announced its new restaurant opening at 4477 30th Ave. South in Fargo. Preferred Restaurant Group, a seasoned multi-unit operating group, is at the helm of the third restaurant location in North Dakota.



The better-chicken brand has opened more than 180 locations across the United States and the United Kingdom, and is known for its passionate group of followers in the markets in which it operates. With more than 1,000 locations in development, the brand’s momentum shows no signs of slowing down.



“North Dakotans have proven time and time again that they love Slims, so we could not be happier to bring another location to the state,” says Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens. “Talented multi-unit operating groups, like Preferred Restaurant Group, that are passionate about the brand and bringing our Southern hospitality to communities across the country are the type of operators we are looking to partner with. We are eager to continue to build strong relationships with these operators so everyone can get a taste of Slims!”



The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the “better chicken” segment by offering high-quality food and 17 house-made dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the southern contemporary look and feel and open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.



Slim Chickens’ franchise opportunity differentiates itself with prime markets available for multi-unit development, a passionate leadership team and world-class franchisee support system. As Slim Chickens expands, it is awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio.