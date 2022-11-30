Slim Chickens Opens New Store in Navarre, Florida

Slim Chickens announced its new restaurant opening at 8006 Navarre Pkwy, Navarre, FL. 32566. The experienced multi-unit operator, North Florida Restaurant Group, has piloted the opening of the dine-in and drive-thru restaurant.

The southern-inspired chicken brand has opened more than 195 locations across the United States and the United Kingdom, with 43 of them opening this year alone. Slim Chickens is known for its passionate group of followers in the markets it operates, and with more than 1,100 locations in development, the brand’s momentum is driving exponential growth in the chicken segment.

“We’re establishing a strong presence at each of our Florida locations and are thrilled to have partners like the North Florida Restaurant Group establishing a greater footprint for Slim Chickens in the state,” says Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens. “Cultivating relationships with established professionals like them is what makes it feasible to bring our delicious chicken and variety of house-made dipping sauces to even more communities across the nation and overseas.”

The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the “better-chicken” segment by offering high-quality food and 17 house-made dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than its competitors, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the southern contemporary atmosphere and the inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.

Slim Chickens’ franchise opportunity differentiates itself with prime markets available for multi-unit development, a passionate leadership team and world-class franchisee support system. As Slim Chickens expands, it is awarding franchise opportunities to qualified and passionate multi-unit operators looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio.