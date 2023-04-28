Slim Chickens Opens New Store in St. Cloud

Slim Chickens announced its new restaurant opening at 4181 2nd St S, 56301. Multi-unit operating group, Letnes Restaurant Group, is spearheading the opening.

The better-chicken brand has opened more than 225 locations across the United States and the United Kingdom. The brand is known and loved for its hand-breaded, cooked-to-order tenders and passionate group of followers within the markets it operates. With more than 1,100 locations in development, the brand’s momentum continues to prove its stronghold in its segment.

“We can’t wait for our famous cooked-to-order chicken tenders to arrive in St. Cloud,” says Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens. “Spreading our southern hospitality and inviting atmosphere throughout communities in Minnesota is so exciting as we continue to grow. Operating groups like Letnes Restaurant Group are prime examples of whom we seek as we continue to grow across the globe.”

The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the “better-chicken” segment by offering high-quality food and 17 house-made dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the southern contemporary look and feel, as well as the open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.

“As we continue to extend generations of our original quality recipe across the nation, each location we open signifies the success in the service and support systems we have implemented for Slim Chickens franchise owners,” says Sam Rothschild, CMO of Slim Chickens. “We are honored to work with well-established operating groups like Letnes Restaurant Group who enable us to expand our household name to communities everywhere.”

Slim Chickens’ franchise opportunity differentiates itself with prime markets available for multi-unit development, a passionate leadership team and world-class franchisee support system. As Slim Chickens expands, it is awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio.