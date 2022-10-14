Slim Chickens Opens a New Store in Sydenham

Slim Chickens announced its new restaurant opening in Sydenham. Seasoned multi-unit operating group, Boparan Restaurant Group, is partnering with Sainsbury’s to open the new location within its innovative food hall format.

The better-chicken brand has opened more than 190 locations across the United States and the United Kingdom, and is known for its passionate group of followers in the markets in which it operates. With more than 1,100 locations in development, the brand’s momentum shows no signs of slowing down.

“We are very fortunate to have innovative, passionate teams like the Boparan Restaurant Group and Sainsbury’s supporting the new Slim Chickens opening, as they are sure to satisfy the Sydenham community with our fresh, hand-breaded chicken and house-made dipping sauces,” says Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development. “Our partnerships with multi-unit operators are establishing Slim Chickens in new communities worldwide, and they are excellent examples of groups we are looking for as we continue growing.”

The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the “better chicken” segment by offering high-quality food and 17 house-made dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the southern contemporary look and feel and open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.

Slim Chickens’ franchise opportunity differentiates itself with prime markets available for multi-unit development, a passionate leadership team and world-class franchisee support system. As Slim Chickens expands, it is awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio.