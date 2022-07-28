Slim Chickens Opens New U.K. Restaurant in Bristol Cribbs

Slim Chickens, which features dine-in and drive-thru service in the better-chicken segment, announced today its new restaurant opening in Bristol Cribbs. Boparan Restaurant Group and KK Restaurants are at the helm of the better-chicken brands new location.

The better-chicken brand has opened more than 180 locations across the United States and the United Kingdom, and is known for its passionate group of followers in the markets in which it operates. With more than 900 locations in development, the brand’s momentum shows no signs of slowing down.

“We are extremely thankful for Boparan Restaurant Group and KK Restaurants for their partnership,” said Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens. “The work all of their teams have done to continue to bring Slims to more individuals across the UK is admirable. We look forward to many more locations across the UK and serving countless individuals our flavorful offerings and Southern comfort!”

The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the “better chicken” segment by offering high-quality food and 17 house-made dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the southern contemporary look and feel and open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.

Slim Chickens’ franchise opportunity differentiates itself with prime markets available for multi-unit development, a passionate leadership team and world-class franchisee support system. As Slim Chickens expands, it is awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio.