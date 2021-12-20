Slim Chickens Opens in Pearland, Texas

Slim Chickens, which features dine-in and drive-thru service in the better-chicken segment, announced its new restaurant opening at 11131 Broadway St. in Pearland. Seasoned restaurant group Garza Management is at the helm of this new location.

The better-chicken brand has opened more than 150 locations across the United States and the United Kingdom. With more than 750 locations in development, the brand’s momentum shows no signs of slowing down.

“Texans absolutely love Slim Chickens, and we could not be more excited that the Pearland community gets to be a part of our fanfare now too,” says Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens. “Garza Management’s dedication to providing top-notch food will make this new location a hit – we can’t wait to see the success they are going to have.”

The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the “better chicken” segment by offering high-quality food and 17 house-made dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the southern contemporary look and feel and open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.

The Slim Chickens franchise opportunity differentiates itself with prime markets available for multi-unit development, a passionate leadership team and world-class franchisee support system. As Slim Chickens expands, it is awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio.