Slim Chickens Opens in Plymouth, United Kingdom

Slim Chickens announced its new restaurant opening in Plymouth, United Kingdom. Reputable multi-unit operator, under the Boparan Restaurant Group, KK Restaurants, are at the forefront of the opening.

The better-chicken brand has opened more than 215 locations across the United States and the United Kingdom. The brand is known and loved for its hand-breaded, cooked-to-order tenders and passionate group of followers within the markets it operates. With more than 1,100 locations in development, the brand’s momentum continues to prove its stronghold in the chicken segment.

“We are thrilled to share our southern hospitality and quality cooked-to-order chicken tenders with the Plymouth community,” says Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens. “Reputable operating groups like Boparan and KK Restaurants are a prime example of who we continue to look for when partnering with restaurant groups both domestically and abroad.”

The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the “better-chicken” segment by offering high-quality food and 17 house-made dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the southern contemporary look and feel, as well as the open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.

“We are continuing to expand the Slim Chickens brand across the United States and globally,” adds Sam Rothschild, CMO of Slim Chickens. “Each location we open signifies the success in the service and support systems we offer, and we pride ourselves in working with well-established operating groups like Boparan and KK Restaurants who are dedicated to sharing our name with communities across the globe.”

Slim Chickens’ franchise opportunity differentiates itself with prime markets available for multi-unit development, a passionate leadership team and world-class franchisee support system. As Slim Chickens expands, it is awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio.