Slim Chickens Opens Second Maryland Location

Slim Chickens announced its new restaurant opening at 22622 MacArthur Blvd in California, Maryland. Multi-unit operating group D&D Slims is at the helm of the opening.

The better-chicken brand has opened more than 200 locations across the United States and the United Kingdom. The brand is known and loved for its hand-breaded, cook-to-order tenders and passionate group of followers within the markets it operates. With more than 1,100 locations in development, the brand’s momentum shows no signs of slowing down.

“We are so excited to open a new location in Maryland bringing even more opportunities for chicken lovers to enjoy our southern comfort food paired with a variety of homemade dipping sauces,” says Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens. “Established operating groups like D&D Slims that are dedicated and eager to share Slims’ flavorful food and welcoming environment are the type of investors we are seeking to connect with.”

The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the “better-chicken” segment by offering high-quality food and 17 house-made dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the southern contemporary look and feel, as well as the open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.

“As we continue to grow across the United States and globally, each location we open signifies the success in the service and support systems we have created for Slim Chickens franchisees," says Sam Rothschild, CMO of Slim Chickens. “We are honored on behalf of the people who have enabled us to be the brand we are today and who continue to share southern hospitality and fresh, delicious chicken to new communities across the globe. There are still a lot of opportunities domestically and internationally, and we are eager to bring on and support multi-unit restauratuers like D&D Slims.”

Slim Chickens’ franchise opportunity differentiates itself with prime markets available for multi-unit development, a passionate leadership team and world-class franchisee support system. As Slim Chickens expands, it is awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio.