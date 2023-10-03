Slim Chickens Opens Two More U.K. Restaurants

Slim Chickens announced its new restaurant openings in Bury St. Edmonds and York, United Kingdom. Dedicated and established multi-unit operating group Boparan Restaurant Group and their sub-franchisee group, KChicken, are spearheading the new restaurant locations.

The better-chicken brand has opened more than 245 locations across the United States and the United Kingdom. The brand is known and loved for its hand-breaded, cooked-to-order tenders and passionate group of followers within the markets it operates. With more than 1,150 locations in development, the brand’s momentum continues to prove its stronghold in its segment.

“We are thrilled to bring our southern hospitality and quality cooked-to-order chicken tenders to more communities in the UK,” says Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens. “We are so thankful for our partnership with Boparan and their subsidiaries like KChicken who are establishing a strong footprint for us overseas.”

The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the “better-chicken” segment by offering high-quality food and 17 house-made dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings, and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the southern contemporary look and feel, as well as the open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.

“We are thrilled to open two more restaurants in the UK. As we continue to extend our presence and original quality recipes across the United States and globally, each location we open signifies the success in the service and support systems we have created for Slim Chickens franchisees,” adds Sam Rothschild, COO of Slim Chickens. “It has been amazing to see our partnership with Boparan Restaurant Group and its affiliate, KChicken, flourish and we hope to continue to work with established groups like these as we continue to grow across state lines and overseas.”

Slim Chickens’ franchise opportunity differentiates itself with prime markets available for multi-unit development, a passionate leadership team and world-class franchisee support system. As Slim Chickens expands, it is awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced, and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio.