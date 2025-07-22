Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise in the better-chicken segment featuring dine-in and drive-thru service, announced today the opening of two new locations in Swansea and Ealing. The openings are spearheaded by multi-unit operator Boparan Restaurant Group, who have successfully grown the brand’s footprint in the UK with over 70 locations.

The openings in Swansea and Ealing bring Slim Chickens’ signature, Southern-inspired offerings to new communities throughout Wales and West London. Both locations are strategically placed in high-traffic areas and will showcase Slim Chickens’ signature American-style interior with both dine-in and to-go options.

The better-chicken brand has opened 300+ locations across the United States, Turkey, Germany, Malaysia and the United Kingdom. Slim Chickens is known and loved for its hand-breaded, cooked-to-order tenders and passionate followers within its markets. With over 1,000 locations in development, the brand’s momentum continues to prove its stronghold in its segment.

“We’re proud to introduce our cooked-to-order chicken to the communities of Swansea and Ealing,” said Jackie Lobdell, Vice President of Franchise Development at Slim Chickens. “These openings mark more than 20 new opened locations this year alone, and underscore the momentum we’re building with seasoned multi-unit operators like Boparan Restaurant Group. We’re excited to continue sharing our delicious food and signature Southern hospitality with guests across the UK and beyond.”

The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the “better-chicken” segment by offering high-quality food and 14 house dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings, and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the Southern contemporary look and feel, as well as the open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.

“Each new opening showcases the stability of our franchise model and the support behind it,” said Sam Rothschild, Chief International Officer at Slim Chickens. “We’re grateful to the Boparan Restaurant Group for helping us share our Southern hospitality and premium chicken with even more communities across the region. As we continue expanding, we’re looking forward to welcoming more passionate multi-unit operators who share our passion for quality food and great hospitality.”

The leading fast casual chicken brand stands out as a premier franchising opportunity, offering prime multi-unit development territories, a passionate leadership team, and a world-class franchisee support system. Slim Chickens continues its impressive momentum with nearly a 25% restaurant growth rate in 2024, and more than 300 opened locations across the United States, Turkey, Germany, Malaysia and the United Kingdom—while securing a robust pipeline of over 1,000 locations in development.

Awarding franchise opportunities to qualified, experienced, and passionate multi-unit groups looking to add a dynamic segment to their portfolio, Slim Chickens is targeting several national markets including Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Connecticut, and California as well as overseas in Europe, Asia, the GCC, and beyond.